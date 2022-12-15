Medusa | “We invent enemies” – This is what the Russian engineer sent to Mariupol’s reconstruction wrote in his diary

Russians The ruined Mariupol started to be repaired in the fall, just before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced annexing the region to Russia.

Read more: Putin declared four Ukrainian provinces part of Russia

People from all over Russia were hired to rebuild Mariupol. Among those who went on a business trip was a Russian engineer Andrei (name changed). He spent a month in Mariupol, and all this time he kept a diary. In it, he wrote what he saw and what he felt.