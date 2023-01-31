Pushilin’s adviser predicted that the West would not supply fighter jets to Ukraine

The West is unlikely to supply military aircraft to Ukraine, said Yan Gagin, a military-political expert and adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin. Writes about it TASS.

According to him, even in the case of deliveries of combat aircraft to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), we are talking about a small number. “There are big doubts that this will happen at all. They will not receive new models, the latest generations of aviation in any case, ”he assessed the likelihood of transferring combat aircraft.

Gagin predicted that if aviation was sent to Kyiv, it would be destroyed by the Russian army, as was the case at the beginning of the special military operation (SVO). The politician added that the supply of arms by the West once again proves the direct participation of NATO countries in the conflict in Donbass. “They say quite directly and honestly that their task is to destroy Russia,” he stressed.

Earlier it became known that US President Joe Biden refused to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.