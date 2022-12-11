After an emotionally charged victory for the Argentine team, from the penalty spot and against the Netherlands, in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup, many media outlets, both physical and online, have been in charge of beating and of belittling Lionel Scaloni’s footballers, for an alleged misplaced celebration.
The image of the Argentine players celebrating the victory in the face of the Dutch continues to travel the world, and although that has happened, it was taken out of context and the only thing that tries is to eliminate everything that happened previouslyeven in the run-up to the clash, with Van Gaal’s men making controversial and malicious statements, and in the confrontation itself with tight crowds that could also be observed.
The sensationalism present in many newspapersespecially from Spain with Marca at the helm, is seeing itself reflected in what is happening, taking only that image to which we allude as a reference, and not all of the above, which is what ended up leading to the reaction of the Argentines.
He also comes to play the double stick, the famous double stick: Why didn’t they say anything about the laughter of Mbappé, leader of France, when his English rival Harry Kane shoots the penalty through the roof? Why isn’t that “frowned upon”?
Why don’t you play the post-final images of Euro 2008, where the Spanish players you they do the carousel to the defeated Schweinsteiger while the then midfielder gives him a note with a half German? And why don’t they show the Teutons mocking the Argentine gauchos, after winning the 2014 World Cup? Where was the criteria there? Why one yes and the other no?
There are many unanswered questions, or perhaps they do have one: because they only want to show a part of the truth, what is convenient for them, and never the whole truth. That is why they do nothing more than misinform and speak in a partial way, everything that should not be done in journalism. And that’s why they also encourage violence. Double rod. The famous double wand.
