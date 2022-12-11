Something is moving in the still nebulous project of BioShock 4 with the announcement of a new signing in the important role of Narrative Lead: indeed it arrives Liz Alblveteran author and already well known for having also previously worked on Ghost of Tsushima and Watch Dogs Legion.

“The dream is reality!” You wrote Albl these days, announcing the fact that you have joined the Bioshock 4 project (whose title will probably be different from this one).

Bioshock: The Collection, the official key art

“I am happy to announce that I have joined Cloud Chamber as Narrative Lead on BioShock,” explained the screenwriter, who has a wealth of experience in the role in the gaming arena.

Among the games in which he has taken part in recent years, there are the two aforementioned Ghost of Tsushima, Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 5 and various others, all productions in which the narrative sphere has a certain relevance. However, no more concrete news has emerged about the new BioShock in the meantime.

We know that in the meantime there is also a film in the works from Netflix, while the original author, Ken Levine, instead dedicated himself to Judas, the new game announced during the evening of The Game Awards 2022. According to some rumors from corridor, BioShock 4 would be going through a rather troubled development, but there has been no official information about it.

The introduction of Liz Albl, in any case, represents excellent news and the demonstration that the project is moving forward also with good prospects in terms of production.