The story of the Kye donkey, abandoned and rejected by his mother after birth. Fortunately some angels took care of him

Kye it’s a little one donkey rejected and abandoned by his mother after birth. Fortunately, his human parents who own a UK farm took care of him. The donkey was fed with bottled milk.

Not only did he grow up surrounded by the love of being human, but also together with other dogs. As time went on, he started taking them as an example ea behave exactly like them.

Today he loves to walk with his human parents, chase the ball and even answer the whistle of his owner when he calls his dogs.

Grazina and John, this is the name of the two angels who saved his life, they told of what it was for them rewarding having adopted the donkey as a pet. And see him healthy and healthy today.

We went to the pet store and bought big dog diapers, as we didn’t want to collect donkey needs all over the house. We let him out, but in the evening we made him go back into the house because he needed human contact.

We let him play and run with our dogs, as they were the same size as him and we were afraid other donkeys might hit him and hurt him. Every day he went out into the garden with them and when I whistled to get them back, he came back too.

John then explained that he is working so that one day Kye can reunite with the other donkeys of the farm. For now she is fine and happy and every day she gets stronger and stronger. Surely it will not have the same strength as a donkey raised by its mother, but is alive and there is nothing that matters more.

The images of this donkey have spread on social networks and have warmed thousands of hearts of users from all over the world.