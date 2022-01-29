Ronaldo spent several days in Dubai, taking advantage of his short vacation, due to the international break in football, which suspended the English Premier League and other international leagues.

After several busy days, when he celebrated his girlfriend Georgina’s birthday in front of the Burj Khalifa, attended the Dubai Expo 2020, and spent time relaxing on the beaches of Dubai with the family, it was time to leave for the Portuguese striker.

Unexpectedly, Ronaldo decided to thank the city of Dubai and its residents, in Arabic, for his personal accounts on social media, which are followed by hundreds of millions.

Ronaldo wrote: “Thank you, Dubai, for the beautiful times. Thank you, Dubai, for the warm feelings.

Thank you Dubai for providing the most beautiful family moments.”

He added: “Dubai is my second home…and my family is grateful for the good reception and generosity of your beautiful people’s morals…with my sincere love for you.”

Ronaldo’s post received a great response on social media, especially from his broad fans in the Arab world, who reacted enthusiastically to his use of the Arabic language.

For her part, Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Spanish Georgina Rodriguez, in turn, published a post about Dubai, which accompanied her photo with the family on the beach.

Georgina wrote on her account: “I am very proud of my beautiful family. Here in Dubai dreams come true.”