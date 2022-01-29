Douala (AFP)

Cameroon, the host and seeking the sixth title in its history, ended the Gambia adventure, when they beat them 2-0 today “Saturday” at the “Jaboma” stadium in the city of Douala, and reached the semi-finals of the thirty-third edition of the African Cup of Nations finals.

Lyon’s French striker Karl Toko Ekambi imposed himself as a star of the match by scoring a double victory in the 50th and 57th minutes, raising his score to five goals in the tournament, consolidating his position in second place on the scorers list behind his compatriot, the leader of the “Untamed Lions”, the Saudi striker, Vincent Abu Bakr, the leader.

This is the tenth time that Cameroon has reached the semi-finals, after the years 1972 (it finished third), 1986 and 2008 (branded runner-up), 1992 (finalized fourth), and 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2017 “crowned the title”, while the 150th-ranked “Scorpions” team was a surprise. The tournament with his historic access to the quarter-finals in his first participation.

In the semi-finals next Thursday, Cameroon will meet the winner of the strong Arab summit between Egypt and Morocco, scheduled for tomorrow “Sunday” at the “Ahmedou Ahidjo” stadium in Yaounde.

Today’s match was the last at Douala Stadium, which faced many criticisms from many teams because of its bad grass, so the Confederation of African Football had only transferred the last two matches that were scheduled on its soil “one in the quarter-finals + Senegal and Equatorial Guinea + and the other in the semi-finals” to the stadium. “Ahmadou Ahidjo” in Yaounde, where Tunisia’s match with Burkina Faso will be held.

And the “Untamed Lions” extended their absolute control over the course of the first half, as their Portuguese coach, Tony Conceicao, relied on the strong attacking duo of Abu Bakr and Ekambi, supported by the backs Mommy Ngamalo and Collins Faye, who had just moved on loan from Standard Liege to the Saudi Al-Taie on loan. For a season and a half.

On the other hand, the Belgian coach of Gambia, Tom Santvet, relied on lightning counter-attacks through Moussa Barrow and Mohamed Badamousi.

The Cameroonians had great difficulty penetrating the Gambian defense, and Abu Bakr hit a ball with the heel of his foot, hitting one of the defenders and over the goal, and Faye shot a long ball into the external net, then the Gambian goalkeeper Boubacar Gaye saved Abu Bakr’s header from close range.

The hosts hit hard at the beginning of the second half, and Ekambi ended the steadfastness of the Gambians with a perfect header in Gaye’s net, investing a cross from Fay in the 50th minute.

The Lyon striker scored the double after seven minutes, when he followed Martin Hongla’s cross into the ceiling of the goal, without the Gambia’s defense in the 57th minute.

The owners of the land continued their control, and Abu Bakr hit a curved ball that passed next to the goal, and another from a favorable position above the goal, wasting the opportunity to strengthen his lead for scorers.

