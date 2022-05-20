Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

Over the years, 5 dolphins in the Red Sea, the most famous Arab marine area frequented by a marine human’s friend, suffered from fishing threads stuck in their heads without being able to save them from suffering throughout these years, something that the Hepka Association is looking into to protect the land and marine environment in the Egyptian governorate.

Dr. Nader Jibril, an environmental protection specialist in the Environmental Society, told Al-Ittihad that the crisis begins when the male dolphin decides to stay away from his marine band to join new groups. At that time, one of the well-known dolphins in the area got stuck in a fishing line years ago, before the same thing happened with 4 other young dolphins to suffer the same crisis.

Jibril points out that this type of accident is not related to recreational fishing, but rather fishing threads found in the region in general, causing the dolphin’s curiosity in general to get attached to it and cause the crisis, noting that the main task is to save these dolphins, especially since the largest dolphin, which is approximately 14 A year may die due to this crisis.

Sea dolphins are very close to porpoises, another group of sea mammals, and most zoologists classify marine dolphins and porpoises, within a single family of about 40 species.

The main differences between dolphins and porpoises are in the nose and teeth. “Real” dolphins have a beak-like nose and cone-shaped teeth, while true porpoises have a rounded snout and flat or spherical teeth.

However, these qualities are not found in all species. Some scholars differentiate between dolphins and porpoises, while other experts use the term dolphin or porpoise for all members of the two families. In this article, the word dolphin refers to all members of the family of dolphins and porpoises.

Dr. Jibril confirms that there is a major crisis in saving dolphins in sea water in general, first in terms of cost, secondly in terms of tracking, especially since dolphins are among the smartest marine animals in general. Deal with it directly.

Jibril points out that the five animals are in one area in the Red Sea, while coordination is being made between various parties in the hope of dealing with them and saving them during the coming period, noting that work is continuing to protect the marine environment in general from the dangers of overfishing or recreational fishing, especially dolphins.