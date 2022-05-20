Carolina Marconi she got over her fight against breast cancer and revealed her desire to become a mother several times during interviews.

Wants adopt a child, but the law does not allow it. Cancer patients who have been cured, as she herself explained on live TV, cannot adopt a child or apply for mortgages for the next 5 years. Too high the risk of a relapse.

The former gieffina confessed to feeling discriminated against and so she decided to start a battle herself, for all the people in her same situation. She started one petition on his social profile which has already exceeded 60 thousand signatures. A few days ago he wrote:

60 thousand times heartfelt thanks ..🙏🏽❤️ 40 thousand more signatures and we will reach 100 thousand to ask for the approval of the law on the right to oncological oblivion .. united we are an incredible force … thank you that God will repay you in many beautiful things .. really thanks to all ❤️I love you .. you do not give up 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽.

Carolina Marconi sterile after chemo

Carolina Marconi revealed to the weekly Whowhich has become after chemo sterile. She only froze one egg and today she has only the 10% chance to get pregnant:

Even for a while, chemo essentially makes you sterile. So, before starting them, I froze an egg. Only one. So, I have a 10% chance of getting pregnant: I should have frozen 10, but I couldn’t do hormonal therapies with breast cancer, they would have been an accelerator for the disease.

At the moment, however, Carolina cannot try to have a child and so she tried the path of adoption, not imagining it big disappointment she would meet.

I also inquired about the surrogate uterus, I know people who have used it, but, how can I say, it is too much for me. I speak only for myself, of course. And then there are so many frightened, abandoned children… But why do I have to go to America, to Los Angeles, to stay there for a year? But why not adopt a child to give all my love to? Between me and Alessandro, our brothers, our sisters, grandchildren, mine and his parents, there is a certainty: if we adopted a child, that child would grow up spoiled. If for the doctors I am cured, for the state I am not. For each type of tumor you have to wait a certain amount of time: 5 years, 10, 20 … for mine I have to wait 5 years: I could therefore adopt at 49 years. Meanwhile, the children grow up in the structures. It is a system that needs to be changed.

And this is how Carolina Marconi decided to start her battle for change the system. He initiated the collection of signatures with the help of theItalian Association of Medical Oncology. As she explained, cancer oblivion is already a law in other states, such as Holland, Belgium and France.