The dollar remained under pressure today, Wednesday, after falling from the highest level in almost three months against the euro in the previous session, with a decline in US bond yields, which increased the pace of the decline.

US Treasury bond yields also fell from their highest levels last night due to strong demand for selling new three-year bonds, which reduced some support for the dollar.

There was little change in the dollar and was trading at $1.0755 against the euro in early Asian trading on Wednesday, after declining by 0.1 percent yesterday, Tuesday. The dollar had previously touched its strongest level since November 14 at $1.0722.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against six major currencies, including the euro, settled at 104.14 points after falling 0.29 percent yesterday, Tuesday. The index reached its highest level since November 14 at 104.60 points on Monday.