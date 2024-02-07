About 200 thousand cyber attacks, classified as the most dangerous, were carried out on the information infrastructure of Russia in 2023. This was announced on Wednesday, February 7, by the head of the department of security problems in the information sphere of the apparatus of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Alexei Petrov, speaking at the “Infoforum – 2024»

He emphasized that the Internet has ceased to be a safe environment and an economic field for the development of sovereign countries and has turned into an arena of opposition and political confrontation.

“In 2023 alone, there were about 200 thousand of the most dangerous computer attacks against the information infrastructure of the Russian Federation,” cites “RIA News“Petrov's words.

These attacks are mainly organized by foreign intelligence services with the involvement of international criminal communities, the head of the department of the Russian Security Council clarified.

Earlier, on December 25, the press service of the apparatus of the Security Council of the Russian Federation reported that foreign intelligence services in 2023 constantly attempted cyber attacks on government resources, communications, energy and other infrastructure facilities.

At the end of November, information security specialists at Bi.Zone told Izvestia that the hacker group Rare Wolf had carried out 97 attacks on Russian organizations and enterprises since the beginning of 2023, including companies associated with the heavy engineering industry.

At the same time, on November 9, members of the interdepartmental commission of the Russian Security Council on information security stated that in Russia there has been a significant increase in the scale and intensity of cyber attacks by foreign intelligence services.