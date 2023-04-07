The highly anticipated non-farm payrolls report will follow disappointing manufacturing and services data from the Institute for Supply Management and private sector employment data on Wednesday.

The head of the Federal Reserve in St. Louis, “James Bullard,” has played down the impact of financial pressures on the economic outlook in the United States.

“While financial pressures are difficult, they help lower the level of interest rates,” Bullard said.

Investors’ expectations on the CME FedWatch site currently indicate a convergence between the possibility of raising interest rates by 25 basis points and fixing them in the next decision, with the markets heading to expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates during this year and not next year as was expected.

During the session, the dollar index moved within narrow limits, after falling earlier to its lowest level in two months, due, among other things, to the drop in Treasury yields.

The dollar rose 0.4 percent against the Japanese yen to 131.765 yen.

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars fell 0.7% to $0.6679 and 1.1% to $0.6251, respectively.

The pound sterling fell 0.1% to $1.2451, while the euro rose 0.2% to $1.0931.