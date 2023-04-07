Big is good. Teach your kids that a large BMW grille is acceptable.

Growing children of today don’t know any better. BMWs have a big grille right? The group of people with a birth year before 2019 know better. If you want to teach the large grille indoctrination right away, this toy car is perfect for your child.

BMW Baby Racers have been around for three generations and are always based on existing models of the brand. From times when a grille was still of a normal size, so to speak. But times change. So is the Baby Racer.

The fourth generation toy car is based on the current BMW 4 Series, iX and BMW M3/M4. And of course that includes a large grille. Now I think the face of the M3 / M4 is completely fine and I have nothing against the big nose. But there are many car enthusiasts who think otherwise. Even on the Autoblog editorial, opinions are divided.

Such a BMW Baby Racer in our editorial office is not really applicable. We would demolish the four-wheeler in the first best seat attempt. The Baby Racer is for people aged 1 to 3 years. Your little one will have a good one right away lay day on, because the drive is natural with the legs.

There is a horn on the steering wheel, which is great for young children. Less for the parents. The fourth-generation BMW Baby Racer will be available in black, blue or white. An exact price is not known, but count on about 150 euros. The new toy car will be available from official dealers from May this year.

This article Indoctrinate your children with a large BMW grille appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Indoctrinate #kids #big #BMW #grille