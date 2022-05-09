This is the story, told on TikTok by his human mom, of a dog pretending to sleep so as not to be scolded. The puppy knew he had made it big and after having combined trouble really big has been looking for a way to get away with it. He thought that by pretending to be in Morpheus’ arms no one could tell him anything.

Photo source from video on TikTok by jasmz18

The user jasmz18 decided to share a video on his TikTok account showing how his dog is very good at acting. He was pretending to be asleep to keep the owner from scolding him for the mess he had just made.

The little dog realized that the human mother was not exactly in a good mood, also because she was holding the body of the crime in her hand. As she approached him, the puppy decided to close his eyes and stick her tongue out, for pretend to sleep soundly. But the plan wasn’t as diabolical as she thought.

From what can be understood, the dog pretending to sleep has wreaked havoc on a couple of sandals of its owner. Who knows, maybe they were his favorites. And he raged against those shoes, reducing them to pieces. They can no longer be used.

Photo source from video on TikTok by jasmz18

Dog pretends to sleep so as not to be scolded, the video goes viral on TikTok in a short time

In a short time the clip posted on the human mom account on TikTok got it very successful. The little dog quickly became popular for his attempt to get away with pretending to be asleep in the face of misdemeanor.

In a short time, in fact, the video has totaled more than 2 million views, with thousands of likes, comments and even shares that have contributed to making it more viral day after day.