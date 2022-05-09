23-year-old woman died: she did not open her parachute at 1,000 meters

A 24-year-old girl died last Friday after jumping from a height of 1,000 meters. in a parachute that did not open. The events occurred in the town of Strasbourg (France)the Bas-Rhin Departmental Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS) reported in a statement.

“Firefighters intervened on a 24-year-old woman who was practicing skydiving” and who, for an unspecified reason, “fell from a height of approximately 1,000 meters,” indicates the SDIS in its press release.

(Also read: Putin’s controversial defense of the invasion of Ukraine)

The victim was “pronounced dead” at the scene. The young woman jumped from an airfield near the accident site, according to an SDIS spokeswoman. Ten people present at the time of the accident had to receive psychological care, the spokesman told the Spanish newspaper La Razón.