Tuesday, May 10, 2022
23-year-old woman died: she did not open her parachute at 1,000 meters

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2022
in World
Skydiving

Skydiving

This is a 24-year-old girl. The incident occurred in Strasbourg (France).

A 24-year-old girl died last Friday after jumping from a height of 1,000 meters. in a parachute that did not open. The events occurred in the town of Strasbourg (France)the Bas-Rhin Departmental Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS) reported in a statement.

“Firefighters intervened on a 24-year-old woman who was practicing skydiving” and who, for an unspecified reason, “fell from a height of approximately 1,000 meters,” indicates the SDIS in its press release.

(Also read: Putin’s controversial defense of the invasion of Ukraine)

The victim was “pronounced dead” at the scene. The young woman jumped from an airfield near the accident site, according to an SDIS spokeswoman. Ten people present at the time of the accident had to receive psychological care, the spokesman told the Spanish newspaper La Razón.

