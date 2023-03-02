Candidate of Medical Sciences, nutritionist, cardiologist Svetlana Pavlichenko said that pancakes will not harm your health if you cook them from the right ingredients, do not eat the dish hot and observe moderation.

In conversation with “Gazeta.Ru” on Wednesday, March 1, the expert pointed out that the main rule for making pancakes is to use as little sugar as possible and sweet fillings such as condensed milk, chocolate or jam.

Pavlichenko attributed lightly salted fish and caviar, as well as vegetable fillings, to useful fillings for pancakes.

“Very tasty pancakes are made with stewed cabbage, mashed potatoes and fried onions. For dessert – pancakes with a baked apple or banana, ”the doctor advised.

According to her, there is no need to completely abandon your favorite meat or cheese fillings, it is enough to observe the measure. Meanwhile, you should be careful about the temperature of the food.

So, you should not eat pancakes “hot, hot”, because scalding food at a temperature of 80-90 degrees causes irritation of the mucous membrane of the larynx and esophagus, can cause inflammation and provoke malignant tumors. The optimal food temperature is 60 degrees, the site writes. kp.ru.

“Pancakes in the cold are good with hot tea, but it’s good to let it cool down a bit,” the specialist urged.

The doctor added that pancakes are a delicacy that should not be abused.

On February 22, Maria Kaloshina, an endocrinologist at the Vidnovskaya hospital, advised using unsweetened products as a filling for pancakes, and if you want to eat a sweet pancake with honey, you can afford no more than one pancake for dessert or for an afternoon snack, the TV channel notes. “360”.

Also on February 22, nutritionist Lidia Ionova advised not to consume pancakes in unlimited quantities. According to her, pancake fillings can be harmful, as well as what a person eats them with, writes RT.

“These are foods that contain a huge amount of fat, usually animal fats, and they should be consumed in moderation,” the doctor said.

February 20, nutritionist Anna Belousova in an interview with NSN She said that when eating pancakes, there is a load on the pancreas and bile ducts. According to her, people with chronic pancreatitis, diseases of the liver and biliary tract should be very careful on Shrove Tuesday. The nutritionist also advised me to make pancakes smaller to keep my figure.

On the same day, nutritionist Oksana Kovylkina advised giving preference to pancake fillings rich in vitamins and microelements and limiting the consumption of ultra-processed foods – sausages or ham. The specialist said that it is best to choose low-fat cottage cheese and sour cream, low-fat cheeses, Greek yogurt, fruits, dried fruits, berries, vegetables (sweet pumpkin or cabbage), eggs with herbs, lightly salted fish, caviar, mushrooms.

Earlier, endocrinologist Olesya Gurova told the TV channel “Star”that pancakes stuffed with fruits and berries will not harm your health, as they are considered the lowest calorie. Gurova added that Greek yogurt with a fat content of 2-4 percent would be the easiest dressing for pancakes, followed by low-fat sour cream, and then cream.