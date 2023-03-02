A number of preclinical studies have shown that the zika virus can inhibit the spread of the prostate cancer, suggesting its potential use in the treatment of disease. However, a new study by researchers at Campinas State University (UNICAMP) in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, shows that zika can trigger a persistent inflammatory process in healthy skin cells and damage the male reproductive system.

The results of the study were reported in the scientific journal Journal of Proteome Research.

Prostate cancer: this is how the Zica virus works

The researchers analyzed the effects of the virus on cancer cells and healthy cells.

After the 2015 zika outbreak in Brazil, a UNICAMP group led by Professor Rodrigo Ramos Catharino set out to study the effects of zika on biofluids such as saliva, serum and semen, as well as investigating whether prostate cells could serve as viral reservoir. In 2019, they found that inactivated zika viruses could be used to treat not only nerve tumors, such as glioblastoma, but also prostate cancer.

Although other studies had suggested that zika replicated readily in healthy prostate epithelial cells and human prostate adenocarcinoma cells, more research was needed to investigate the mechanisms of persistent infection by the virus and its consequences for cell metabolism.

“We set out to compare the two phenotypes, tumor and normal, since both are present in prostate cancer, and we needed to know how harmful the infection could be,” said Jeany Delafiori, first author of the paper and currently assistant research at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) in Germany.

The study was the first to use an in vitro prostate cell model in a metabolomics assay, an analysis of all metabolic products of zika infection. Normal infected prostate epithelial cells (PNT1a) and adenocarcinoma cells (PC-3) were extracted, ionized, and infused into a high-resolution mass spectrometer, a device that identifies compounds by molecular weight determination and determines the structure and chemical properties of molecules. A statistical analysis of the data was based on exposure for five, ten and 15 days after infection.

“We observed the effects on PC-3 cells for the first five days and compared our results with those of previous studies that indicated an antitumor action,” Delafiori said, noting specifically the antiproliferative lipid alterations. More of these cells died as the exposure progressed. “The findings could serve as a basis for prostate cancer treatment,” Catharino said.

In the case of PNT1a cells, zika infection led to remarkable metabolomic alterations, especially regarding glycerolipids, fatty acids and acylcarnitines during the longer period of infection.

According to the authors, these effects could be linked to an increase in oxidative stress metabolites associated with carcinogenesis, such as dityrosine, aminotyrosine and hydroxyguanosine, such that the same long-term treatment could cause prostate cancer recurrence and prolonged infection would contribute to its malignancy by subjecting cells to even greater stress.

Having demonstrated that the zika virus can act on prostate cancer cells, the researchers now need to conduct further studies to investigate its effects on similar cells in order to confirm the finding and analyze replication-related and metabolic factors.

While the finding that zika may have carcinogenic effects on healthy prostate epithelial cells could have been considered a setback, the researchers concluded it was positive. “All of these questions were relevant in the initial phase of our research, so that future patients who will opt for such a treatment in the future have all the necessary information,” said Catharino. In Italy, according to the AIRC: “prostate cancer is the most common cancer in the male population and represents 18.5 percent of all cancers diagnosed in humans: estimates for the year 2020 speak of 36,074 new cases a year nationwide. Despite the high incidence, the risk of the disease having an unfortunate outcome is low, especially if timely intervention is performed and, compared to 2015, a reduction in mortality rates of -15.6 per cent was estimated in 2020 .

This is also demonstrated by the data relating to the number of people still alive five years after diagnosis – on average 92 percent – a percentage among the highest in the case of cancer, especially if we take into account the advanced average age of the patients.

The incidencei.e. the number of new cases registered in a given period of time, has grown in the last decade in conjunction with the greater diffusion of tests which, although not always conclusive, have nonetheless helped early diagnosis such as the PSA test (prostate specific antigen , in English prostate specific antigen).

One of the main risk factors for prostate cancer is age: the chances of getting the disease are low before the age of 40, but increase significantly after the age of 50 and about two out of three cancers are diagnosed in people over 65 years of age.

When it comes to prostate cancer, another non-negligible factor is undoubtedly familiarity: the risk of getting sick is double for those who have a blood relative (father, brother, etc.) with the disease compared to those who have no case in the family.

Even the presence of mutations in some genes such as BRCA1 And BRCA2already involved in the onset of breast and ovarian tumors, or of the Lynch syndrome (hereditary non-polyposis colon cancer; HNPCC) can increase the risk of prostate cancer.

No less important are the risk factors linked to lifestyle: a diet rich in saturated fats, obesity, lack of physical exercise are just some of the unhealthy characteristics and habits, increasingly widespread in the Western world, which can favor the development and prostate cancer growth. prof. Bernardo Rocco, Full Professor at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Director of UOC Urology AOU Modena and Member of the Scientific Committee of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation, declared: “It is the most frequent tumor in men after the age of 50; in Europe there are about 450,000 new cases per year for an overall estimate of 2,500,000 patients affected by this disease, in different stages and moments of the treatment path.

Prostate cancer is often low-aggressive and has a slow and favorable course. However, it must be remembered that there are countries in which mortality from prostate cancer is by no means negligible, indeed it exceeds that from breast or intestinal cancer, neoplasms for which the level of attention – and treatment – ​​is very high.

In fact, as with most tumors, the sooner it is intercepted, the less effort will be required for treatment: early diagnosis of prostate cancer means a greater chance of recovery and, with the same treatment, fewer side effects and less adverse impact on the quality of life.

There are many treatment possibilities, it is therefore appropriate that the disease be framed in a multidisciplinary context, which includes the urologist, the oncologist, the radiotherapist, but also the pathologist, the endocrinologist, the psychologist, the sexologist … because everyone aspects of the disease must be taken into consideration, keeping the patient, the pathology, but also his personal expectations and the maintenance – if not the improvement – of his quality of life at the centre.

This is why today it is said that the treatment of prostate cancer must be ‘tailored’ to the patient, and this task is entrusted to a team of specialists who coordinate and sequence the treatment path.

Reiterating that prevention is fundamental, for the reasons we have just listed, the sooner the tumor is intercepted and the better it is treated: better results and fewer side effects from therapy.

As a surgeon, I experience this reality every day: the more the tumor extends, the more extensive the surgical dissection must be, to guarantee its complete removal and thus ensure the first principle of oncological surgery, that is, the attempt at radicality. But a large surgical dissection is detrimental to the functional structures adjacent to the prostate, responsible for urinary continence and erection: for this reason, the same radical prostatectomy surgery may have greater side effects – incontinence and impotence – if performed on a tumor diagnosed later.

To intercept prostate cancer early, information is needed: men must know that this disease exists, they must talk about it with their urologist, and with the specialist evaluate the strategy for the early diagnosis of a possible disease. This already represents the first step towards an effective and at the same time less aggressive treatment.

The pandemic has caused a moment of disorientation in all of us, constantly evolving between numbers and indications, in which it is difficult to weigh what is best for our health: to continue taking care of known diseases and pursue their prevention, or to delay their diagnosis and treatment because overwhelmed by the fear of the coronavirus?

In line with the words of President Mattarella “too many treatments postponed, the tumor does not go into lockdown”, I believe that we must not forget oncological pathologies, but evaluate, always with the specialist, the most suitable methods for pursuing an early diagnosis path and/or of care.

The effectiveness of prostate cancer treatment has evolved exponentially in recent decades, embracing all stages of the disease, from early diagnosis on healthy patients to treatment of more advanced forms.

There are three fundamental moments in this evolution: the introduction of PSA as a diagnostic tool, of robotic surgery for localized forms, of new therapeutic agents for more advanced tumours.

Even in the midst of the coronavirus emergency, we cannot forget and abandon the advances that have been made in the treatment of prostate cancer – and the well-being of each individual patient.

The Foundation has always been involved in education for the prevention of typically male cancers, ie prostate, bladder and testicular cancer, and in raising funds to finance numerous researchers who work every day to find effective treatment solutions against these pathologies.

At the same time there are scientific dissemination activities to correctly inform more and more people, through the notebooks and manuals that can be downloaded free of charge from the site www.fondazioneveronesi.it: an authoritative site that is constantly updated by the scientific editorial staff”.