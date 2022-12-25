Melanya Mailyan, a doctor and specialist in aesthetic medicine, revealed to Moslente how to keep a figure after the holidays. She noted that it is worth preparing for corporate parties and feasts in advance so as not to encounter swelling, bloating and weight gain.

First of all, Mailyan advised eating healthy fats for breakfast and lunch. “For example, salmon or avocado will give you a feeling of fullness for the whole day. A hearty breakfast will help you avoid snacking during the day, and therefore from an excess of calories. It is also desirable to exclude harmful carbohydrates for the holidays, ”the doctor explained. In addition, dietary supplements such as fiber and garcinia-based preparations can help reduce appetite.

It is better to come to a corporate party well-fed, and during the event, give preference to protein-rich foods and vegetables. In addition, during the holiday it is worth moving and dancing more. “Let’s say if you sat at the table for 15 minutes, then you will have to light up the dance floor for at least 30 minutes,” the expert shared the formula for calculating activity.

Earlier, a nutritionist, MD Margarita Koroleva named the shelf life of New Year’s salads. She recommended eating holiday meals on the day they are prepared.