In October, buses with immigrants had already been sent to the residence of US Vice President Kamala Harris 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/ Octavio Guzmán

At least two buses with immigrants, chartered by the Texas government, were sent on Christmas Eve to Washington, to the official residence of the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, according to the local press this Sunday (25).

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending dozens of buses with immigrants to states led by Democratic politicians since April, as a method of protest against US President Joe Biden’s immigration policy. The measure is criticized by human rights organizations.

People who got off the buses were assisted by social organizations that, for months, have been helping migrants with clothes, food and shelter. Some of the people arrived in Washington dressed only in T-shirts, in the middle of the winter storm that has been hitting much of the US, causing the coldest Christmas in decades.

This week, several states in the country governed by conservatives, including Texas, managed in the courts to postpone the end of a federal health policy that allows expressly expelling people who cross the border illegally, without being able to seek asylum. .

The norm adopted by the management of former President Donald Trump and also used in the Biden government, should cease to be valid on December 21, by a court order, but the US Supreme Court froze the decision.

During the last few days, thousands of people crossed the border with Mexico and many of them were concentrated in the city of El Paso, Texas, where they had to sleep in very low temperatures.