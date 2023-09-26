Shakira is in the middle of controversy for her recent release of the song ‘El Jefe’, in which she talks about the debt that her ex-partner Gerard Piqué did not pay to her children’s nanny, Lili Melgar. However, the singer’s name has generated even more stir after it became known that she now has new problems with the Spanish justice system. In this note, find out all the details of the legal problem that the interpreter of ‘I congratulate you’ will have to face.

What is the new legal problem that Shakira now faces?

The Economic Crimes Prosecutor’s Office accuse again Shakira of alleged fraud against the Treasury. In that sense, this organization indicates that the Colombian interpreter has a debt of more than 6 million euros in income tax returns and wealth tax for 2018.

According to the Public Ministry, the artist wanted to pay taxes “as little as possible” and created a ‘corporate network’ that led her to omit part of her million-dollar income and payments obtained thanks to her ‘El dorado’ tour. Along these lines, the organization maintains that Shakira It diverted those profits to companies domiciled in countries where taxes are barely paid.

This latest complaint against Shakira He showed up three months ago and they notified him at his home in Miami. This led the Esplugues de Llobregat court in Barcelona to open a second case against the singer for two crimes against the Public Treasury.

Lastly, the Prosecutor’s Office requests that Interpol notify Shakira, who resides in the United States, of this summons so that she can declare herself under investigation for two tax crimes.

When is the first trial against Shakira?

In 2018, the Barcelona Economic Crimes Prosecutor’s Office filed his first complaint against Shakira for alleged fraud of 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014.

Now, the artist must appear in this trial on November 20 at the Barcelona Court for alleged fraud for the aforementioned amount.

In this process, the Prosecutor’s Office asks for a sentence of eight years and two months in prison; Likewise, a fine of 23.8 million for the Colombian interpreter.