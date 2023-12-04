The Abruzzo entertainment world is mourning the passing of Barbara Paolone. The manager and event organizer, well known in the area, was only 54 years old

The world of entertainment, in Abruzzo and beyond, is mourning the passing of Barbara Paolone. There event manager and organizerwife of Vincenzo Olivieri, had only 54 years old. Many moved people attended the funeral which was held to say goodbye to the woman, who suddenly lost the affection of her loved ones.

Barbara Paolone was known throughout Abruzzo for being a manager and organizer of events, very active and appreciated in the entertainment world of Pescara and surrounding areas. Wife of Vincenzo Olivierihad obtained a degree in Economics and Commerce at D’Annunzio University, before starting to work in the world of events.

In Abruzzo, but also outside the borders of her region, she was well known for her creativity. She worked together with her husband Vincenzo Olivieri. Touching words from Guerino Testa, MP from Abruzzo, in remembering the woman who is no longer here.

For me, today, it’s as if a second sister of mine had passed away today. Barbara, that always cheerful girl, loved and appreciated by everyone. I still have a clear memory of 6 December 2006 when I celebrated, in Città Sant’Angelo, her marriage to Vincenzo Olivieri, her life and work partner: her eyes were bright and full of love, she dispensed sweetness and smiles to everyone present. In her soul I will always preserve a profound good and the memory of a woman full of life. It is with great sadness that I join in the pain of Vincenzo and all his family members.

Unfortunately Barbara Paolone is no longer with us, a very talented organizer and producer, bringer of serenity with her big smile, full of energy and availability, she left her beloved husband Vincenzo Olivieri, her family and many friends in great pain . In disbelief we cry.

Many people wanted to greet her on the occasion of the funeral which was celebrated in her city. Everyone joins her family in this moment of pain.