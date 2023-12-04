Sardinia, attack on armored vehicles in Ogliastra: shots and cars on fire

Attack on an armored car this morning on state road 125, near the junction for Tertenia, in Ogliastra. The bandits went into action around 8.15 am: shots were fired, some cars were set on fire and a column of smoke rose on the highway which was blocked at the time. There were no injuries. The carabinieri of the Jerzu Company and the 118 personnel have arrived on site. It is a manhunt, with checkpoints scattered throughout Ogliastra.

The first reconstructions

According to the first information arriving from witnesses, the criminals would have blocked the road with a steel bolt and set fire to some tires which they spread across the road to slow down traffic and attack the armored vehicle. They were exciting moments. There was also a shooting, which fortunately did not cause any injuries. The bandits then fled south, towards Cagliari, losing track of them, but first they set fire to some cars, probably also to the armored car van itself. It is unclear whether they managed to collect the loot. In addition to the carabinieri from the Jerzu Company, colleagues from the Nuoro operations unit arrived on site. The military is carrying out surveys on the highway which is still closed to traffic.

