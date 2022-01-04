In France, it was announced that a new strain of the Corona virus had been discovered, and this took place in the city of Marseille in southern France, according to MedRxiv.

The site stated, that the results of a study conducted by scientists from the Institute of Infectious Diseases in Marseille (IHU), indicate this.

According to the study, tests to identify mutations associated with the Corona virus mutants, which were subjected to 12 people from this city in southeastern France, revealed the presence of an “atypical combination”.

The site noted that for the first time, a new type of coronavirus was detected, in November 2021, in a person who had returned from Cameroon, and it was marked with the code B.1.640.2.

According to the scientists, analysis of the viral genome revealed the presence of 46 mutations.

The study added: “In this way, the pattern of genome mutations indicates the emergence of a new mutant, which we named ‘IHU’ (in reference to our university).”

For his part, Olivier Veran, the French Minister of Health, said that the most prevalent strain in his country is the “Omicron” strain, and it will soon become dominant.

Before that, the minister stressed that the current month – January, will be difficult for hospitals in the country due to Covid and other diseases, according to RT Arabic.