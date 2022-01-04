Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavel Klimkin revealed the condition for the country’s victory in the “war with Russia” in 2022. He told about this on the air. TV channel “Ukraine 24”.

According to him, for this Kiev needs to “become a player.” Klimkin noted that the Ukrainian authorities should play their game together with friends and partners, in particular, keep their promises. “If Ukraine makes a number of mistakes here, then the rate hike is practically inevitable,” the ex-Foreign Minister stressed.

Earlier, Klimkin said that a war between Russia and Ukraine is impossible due to the peculiarities of the character of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Putin is well aware that a real major military invasion is associated with great risks for him. And even within Russia it will never be accepted. He always works to take on a very well-calculated risk. The big attack on Ukraine goes beyond this calculated risk, ”the former minister said.