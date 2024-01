Monday, January 15, 2024, 11:03







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Burial of the Sardine of 2024 begins to gain signature. This Monday the Sardinera Group announced that the pitochronic, the proclamation with which the festivities begin, which will be performed in a “new” way, will be performed by the Discantus Choir, while the…