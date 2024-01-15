Sala: “Dissatisfied Milanese? I don't respond to Calenda…”

“I'm adult enough not to stir up controversy, if I have something to say to someone I pick up the phone and tell them, otherwise I don't.” The mayor said it Giuseppe Salaon the sidelines of the inauguration of the first City Plug columns for electric charging in Milan, regarding the statements of Carlo Calenda of last week which had defined the Milanese citizens as dissatisfied.

Sala: “Cairo mayoral candidate? He's not one to make jokes”

And instead up Urban Cairothat has open to the possibility of running for mayor: “He's not a person who thrives on jokes, he's an extremely concrete person. So it's possible that the intention is there.” “Certainly if one reads the local news of the Corriere della Sera every day for a month straight, one will get some answers,” she added.

Municipality and investigations, Sala: “Today managers are afraid to sign”

Sala also spoke about the investigations by the Prosecutor's Office into alleged construction abuses on some construction sites in the city and for which officials of the Municipality are also under investigation: “This short circuit (between the Prosecutor's Office and the municipality's urban planning, ed.) must be overcome with dialogue and the dialogue must also be done face to face: everyone must play their role, however Sometimes I have the impression that certain things arise from not knowing the role and work of the other. All we ask is to explain ourselves and I appreciated the intervention of the former deputy mayor Ada Lucia De Cesaris; he is a free soul who says what he thinks and I appreciated that even from his testimony we understand what difficulties there are in offices today. Objectively I see the fear of the signature. It is not a category of thought but it is reality: today our managers are afraid to sign and this is not good.”

