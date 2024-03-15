The last time Felipe Henao spoke with his sister Ana María Knezevich was on January 24 of this year. Shortly before they had had another conversation in which their ties were reunited after a time apart. The woman had been very focused on her marriage and she had distanced herself from her family. They all lived in Florida, where they emigrated from their native Colombia. The first to arrive in the United States was her and little by little the rest of the members of the clan arrived, her parents and her two brothers. A few days after January 24, Felipe's wife texted her sister-in-law. They talked about the baby she was expecting and that she was going to turn Ana into a happy aunt. Since February 2, trace of her has been lost. The last place she is known to have been is her luxury apartment in Madrid.

“As a brother, I put myself in the worst scenario,” explains Felipe in a telephone conversation. Since almost the beginning of the investigation, he has maintained conversations with the FBI, which collaborates with the National Police in this case, but no one transmits him details of investigations that remain secret. “It's frustrating not knowing anything, but I know they are working on it very intensely. I have to stay strong, my mother is the one who is hitting the hardest,” the man acknowledges.

The family became aware that something bad had happened after several unanswered messages and unanswered calls from 40-year-old Ana María. “I wrote to him the same Friday that she disappeared to tell him that we had a doctor's appointment. We had told very few people that we were going to have a baby, but she did know,” recalls Felipe. “She surprised me that she didn't respond, but between work and other things I wasn't aware, until time passed, she didn't respond to my mother either…” On Monday, February 5, a friend of the woman confirmed that she had lost track of her and that another of her close friends in Spain had filed a report about her disappearance. They also told them about the last two strange messages that Ana María had supposedly written to the two of them talking about a mysterious new love. “They were not written like she did and the one that was in Spanish seemed to be translated automatically,” explain sources close to the case. Since then, the family remains attentive from Florida and has placed themselves in the hands of the SOS Desaparecidos lawyer, Juan Manuel Medina, to represent them on Spanish soil.

Ana María had settled in the United States 18 years ago. There she worked as an accountant in an education center for children with disabilities, until she met her husband David, 13 years ago. She left her job and they started together in different businesses that did extremely well and gave them million-dollar profits. They managed tourist apartment rental companies and also computer equipment rental companies.

But a few months ago, the relationship between the two began to collapse and after the summer they began divorce proceedings. However, according to sources close to the family, these negotiations stalled because Ana María wanted a 50% division of her assets that her husband was not willing to assume. In this context, at the end of last year, the woman moved to Madrid, a city in which she felt comfortable, she wanted to undertake new business adventures and where she had some friends. In recent months, the woman had continued to receive contradictory messages from her husband in which he even proposed to reconcile or come visit her in Spain. She had always refused.

From the beginning, her husband claimed that he knew nothing about his long-time wife and that he could not help in her search. The same Monday that the family was aware of the disappearance, one of the brothers called David, who at first did not pick up the phone, but then told him that he was at a friend's house and finally claimed to be traveling to his Serbia. native. This newspaper has tried to contact the man and his lawyer, without obtaining a response so far, but in some American media, the criminal lawyer hired by David has defended the innocence of his client and has assured that he has been in Serbia for some time. months.

One of the pillars of the investigation is the fact that the day before Ana María's disappearance, the security cameras in her apartment block were disabled with black spray. The police are analyzing whether this fact may be related to the case of the American woman. The agents also study the images from the cameras in the area to detect any suspicious cars in the vicinity of the house during the hours in which it is believed that trace of the victim was lost. The locks of Ana María's house were not forced, but some valuable items, such as electronic devices, were missing. The victim's cell phone has not been found either. The case is being heard in a violence against women court.

“We have to think about all the possibilities,” Felipe admits with integrity. Everyone is aware that the more days pass, the less hope remains. But the family at least wants answers. Her brother defines Ana María as a great lover of outdoor activities, especially hiking, and she also liked to appreciate good wines. She adores animals and especially her Schnauzer dog Juanita, who has since died, and her new dog, Josi, whom she brought from Serbia and who she had to give up for adoption when she moved to Spain. These are the memories of her that those who love her store of her, while they wait for an outcome to this anguish.

