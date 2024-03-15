Mohamed's departure has hit Pumas hard. Despite the signing of high-quality reinforcements, the club has shown a drop in the quality of play compared to what was shown in the previous semester. Those from UNAM do not show the same quality playing at home as they do away from home and at an individual level, several of the players in the squad have suffered a drop in level, one of them César Huerta, who must push the machine if he wants to go to Europe.
Universal Sports states that Lazio is still pending the performance of the Mexican winger and the Serie A club's position is to follow up on the 'Chinese''s work for the rest of the semester since their intentions to close his signing in the club remain open. summer market. The interest of the team from the capital of Italy has existed for several months and is expected to culminate in the summer transfer period, as long as the player improves.
Although it is true that César has contributed 3 assists last weekend with Pumas, the Mexican's performance has not been even a shadow of what it was in the previous tournament, between league and league, he scored 9 goals, now, with 11 days played, Huerta has not been able to find a goal, a drought that has led him to the bench in several games. The 'Chinese' has time to get up, because he must be aware that in the next two months his quality leap to Europe and his ticket to the Copa América will be at stake.
