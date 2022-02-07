Guadalajara Jalisco. – A person who served as director of an English school particular in the state of Jalisco, was linked to process and will remain in prison for his probable responsibility in committing the crime of child sexual abuse against a girl in Guadalajara Jalisco.

The events that were recorded in February 2019 were consummated in a house that was located in the neighborhood Gardens of the Nile in the capital of Guadalajara, where Jesus “Z.” The 42-year-old owned an English school where the minor attended as a student.

At some point on the indicated date, taking advantage of his position as a school authority, Jesús “Z.”, sexually abused of the minor, so at some point the facts that led to the man’s capture were revealed.

After his arrest, the agent of the Public Ministry managed to gather evidence that allowed the arrest warrant for Jesús “Z.”, after the investigation folder was integrated and after two years managed to be captured.

Jesus “Z.” He was brought before a judge who certified the legality of his detention, for which he was ordered to be prosecuted for the crime of aggravated child abuse and, as a precautionary measure, he was given an informal pre-trial detention of at least one year.