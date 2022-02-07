The FIGC presented the expression of interest to UEFA. The focus was on this date, preferring it to 2028 to plan the modernization of the facilities and the construction of new stadiums

Now it’s official: Italy could host the 2032 European Championship. In recent days, the FIGC presented to UEFA the expression of interest in organizing the continental competition. In the past there was also talk of 2028, but evidently we have chosen to have more time, also because the Football Federation thus wants to solicit and plan the modernization of our plant framework through the construction of new stadiums and the restructuring of existing ones. A choice that therefore increases the chances of victory.

Three of a kind hunt – The Federation has also brought forward the deadline of 23 March, in view of the simultaneous assignment for the 2028 and 2032 editions scheduled for September 2023 (with submission of the nomination project by 12 April of the same year). Italy has already hosted the European Championships in 1968 and 1980, in addition to the four races of the last traveling edition including the inaugural ceremony at the Olimpico, in which the organizational capacity was evident – even in a difficult period like this one – of our country. See also Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, official reveal on May 4th for a well-known leaker

United Kingdom and Ireland – For the 2028 European Championship, the joint candidacy of the United Kingdom and Ireland has been presented at the moment, certainly an opponent not easy to beat.

February 7, 2022 (change February 7, 2022 | 19:00)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#official #Italy #candidate #host #European