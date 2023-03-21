Rome- He died this morning at the age of 92 the director Francesco “Citto” Maselli. Maurizio Acerbo, national secretary of the Communist Refoundation Party – European Left, gives the news in a note. «It is with great sadness that I have to communicate the news of the death, which took place a little while ago, of comrade Citto Maselli. I just learned it from his wife, Stefania Brai, who has always been close to him and to whom the supportive embrace of all the comrades of the Party goes. Italian cinema and culture are losing a master and a great director, the left a militant intellectual and an example of rigor and coherence, we at the Communist Refoundation an essential companion».

«Citto has always kept the passion that as a boy drove him to join the ranks of anti-fascism and the Resistance. Throughout his life – continues Acerbo – he put intelligence, sensitivity, passion and critical spirit at the service of a collective project of liberation and transformation. After the dissolution of the PCI, which he opposed, he was one of the founders of the Communist Refoundation. He continued to be a militant communist and anti-fascist until his last day. Citto has never become an ex, he has never posed as a veteran of glorious but past eras. We remember him with us younger people with the camera to tell another possible world in Genoa in 2001 and always available to give his contribution to the political and cultural struggle».

«Citto Maselli was an Italian communist, a re-founder proud of the history of which he had been one of the protagonists, a comrade who he never gave up on the idea of ​​revolution», concludes Acerbo recalling Maselli, who was born in Rome on December 9, 1930.

He made major films in the 60s such as I Delfini and Gli Indifferenti, taken from Moravia, but also Il Sospetto (1975), Codice Privato (1988, with Ornella Muti) and Le Ombre Rosse, the latest feature film, dated 2009. For 30 years he also led the Association National Film Authors.