A few months after the launch of Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo has decided to make the Explorer’s Guide Of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wilda 44-page official guide, which you can now free download or consult online freely.

Find the Explorer’s Guide on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild official website in PDF format this address. As mentioned at the beginning, you can consult it freely or download it by clicking on the appropriate button at the top right. Unfortunately it is only available in English.

This guide was originally included only in the Explorer Edition of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild which unfortunately never reached the European market (which explains the absence of the Italian language). The original version included 94 pages, while the free version is slightly less as sections with story spoilers have been removed from the game.

An excerpt from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer’s Guide

The Explorer’s Edition includes some useful tips for dealing with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the various dangers that lurk in the lands of Hyrule and also includes an overview of the history of the series, the use of amiibo and the main game mechanics, all enriched by in-game images, artwork and in general a truly painstaking layout.

We remind you instead that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available starting from May 12, 2023 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Just a few hours ago the producer Eiji Aonuma revealed that in Link’s new adventure it will be possible to change the game world through particular skills and tools.