Crystal clear waters, varied restaurants, high summer temperatures, old friends, relatives or trusted physical trainers. For any reason, footballers and mid- and high-level executives are encouraged to spend their holidays on the Cartagena coast, either because they were natives of Cartagena or because they still have roots in the municipality. The beaches of La Manga, Cabo de Palos, La Azohía and a good part of the southern shore of the Mar Menor are these days frequented by professionals who disconnect at this time of the lawn.

La Manga is the tourist destination par excellence of the Cordero brothers. Pedro, one of the great albinegra legends, spends the summer every year in the Cavanna area and is faithful to the popular races in the area. While he prepares another season of adventures in the scouting department of Cádiz, at the table of the Cordero brothers there is no shortage of football as the main topic of conversation.

Neither are the good meats at the restaurant El Rancho in Cabo de Palos, where one of the owners is one more, the former player from Albinegro José Luis Gestoso. Between course and course, Jorge and Juan Carlos Cordero do not lose detail of the motive planning the markets of Cádiz and Zaragoza, respectively. The former does not let his guard down from his summer home, in Monteblanco, while the latter usually also frequents Mazarrón and has closed several friendly matches at Pinatar Arena.

New house in Bellavista



Yes, Gonzalo Verdú is looking for a total disconnection, shortly after saying goodbye to Elche. Manguero from a crib, between dips and dips in the part of the Souk, meditates on what new destination he will undertake in the 2023/24 season. Not far from there, in the Bellavista urbanization, Jony Álamo has just bought a house. The man from Union, Verdú’s teammate at Elche, is counting down the days to start the preseason with the Cartagena first team. Meanwhile, the walks in the Martinique area, in the Mar Menor, are one of his favorites.

Jesús Álvaro is very excited when he receives the call of THE TRUTH. This canary was so taken with the municipality at the time that he even fell in love and had daughters with a woman from Cartagena. One was born in the Santa Lucía hospital, thanks also to the work of the doctor and subscriber Juan Martínez Uriarte, “to whom I will always be grateful.” Jesús Álvaro visits his in-laws every summer, in Los Nietos.







I: Sívori, walking along the Levante beach in Cabo de Palos with her son Unai. D: Jony Álamo, who will do the preseason with Efesé, in Martinique.





The former Efesé soccer player from 2015 to 2019 has lived through a nightmare with injuries, two long-term knee injuries and a skull fracture. At 32 years old, the deep left back does not rule out even putting down roots in the area. «I have very beautiful memories, I love Cartagena and the city very much. I got very involved, I had a good relationship with the board and I helped as much as I could. The memories are precious and I don’t rule out staying here.” Already consolidated is whoever was his partner and friend: Cristo Martín.

At Real Madrid, until 2028



Álvaro Ginés has much more rope for a while. The Real Madrid striker from Cartagena spends these weeks with his family, away from Valdebebas and waiting for a course that will give him more momentum in the white youth team. In La Fábrica they see it so clearly that the contract that ends in June 2024 has been extended to 2028. Meanwhile, the 18-year-old boy enjoys the Entremares beach.

Almost fresh from a holiday in Fuerteventura, another who enjoys the Cartagena coast is Sergio González. As a good hose man, the Tenerife footballer knows the best restaurants, coves and even trusted sports staff by heart. He usually frequents kilometer 1, in the Nuevas Sirenas, where he disconnects in the company of his brother Alejandro. There, his father, also Alejandro, runs an insurance brokerage.

La Manga is the territory of the González family. And Cabo de Palos, from the Sívori. The albinegra legend settled nineteen years ago in the small town with a fishing tradition. And this man from Vitoria has never moved from there, now one more corporal, with his wife and children.

Transfers in Cabo de Palos



All the pride that he put in as an Efesé footballer is now also put in on a daily basis, integrated into the sports committee and inseparable traveling companion of Manuel Sánchez Breis. ‘Sivo’ likes to run around the lighthouse and walk along the Levante beach with his son Unai’s. Cabo de Palos is also the headquarters of the president, Paco Belmonte, where he usually closes signings in the wee hours of the morning.

Much less crystalline are the waters of the southern shore of the Mar Menor. But they are just as frequented by numerous footballers who are the order of the day in Cartagena. In Los Nietos, Albacete’s central defender Juan Antonio Ros goes unnoticed and Adrián Sanmartín basks in the sun. The Sanmartíns, with a fixed residence in La Puyola, spend the summer in this area so affected by the poor state of the salt lake,

Nor is the former albinegro captain Sergio Jiménez looking for paradisiacal destinations, faithful to the town of Los Belones that saw him grow up. He enjoys the recent promotion to Segunda RFEF with La Unión. Palomeque celebrates it with dips in its pool in Los Urrutias. If time permits, Víctor Fernández, Toché, Lafuente and Expósito, some of the mainstays of Efesé in the 2009/10 season, try to meet up with old friends on the Cartagena coast.

Jon Morcillo takes advantage of any gap in Athletic to see his family in one of his favorite corners: La Azohía. And the absolute international Robert Sánchez recently came to reunite with childhood friends in the La Palma council. He also evokes his childhood going fishing with his grandfather Juan.