Capcom is a very interesting company, since sometimes it makes questionable products, but they also develop quite successful games like the recent remake of resident evil 4. And just one of the company’s problems is forgetting franchises for a long time, one of them is precisely dino crisiswhich arose in the first PS.

According to what was commented in a new rumor, the franchise of dinosaurs and shooting could return, and that would be just a remake of the first game but with the touches that Capcom gives these titles. The best thing is that among these myths there is talk of the return of shinji Mikami and the collaboration of Platinum GamesWell, now, the creator of RE is no longer part of Tango GameWorks.

A user of Reddit on r/GamingLeaksAndRumours discovered what appears to be the page of Facebook of this video game figure. Although, the access is not free for all the public, since he made it available only to his friends, but he attached a screenshot of a post that he claims is from him. And that makes people see what you’re working on.

In the translation of the image there is talk of a “remake game”.

Here the text:

We are happy that we made a new version of this game. Thanks to all the team work ready to finish the game.

The most striking thing is that there are labels of Capcom and Platinum Games in said text.

Via: gamingbible

Editor’s note: I don’t think it’s Dino Crisis, especially since Exoprimal is also handling the dinosaur thing. But hey, we’ll see if in the end Capcom manages to surprise the fans.