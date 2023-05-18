In his new memoirs, cheetah rivera says he could never relate to the song “I’m Still Here,” Stephen Sondheim’s ode to perseverance. She liked the song but, as a determined professional, she had no time for nostalgia — she was always looking for the next project. Then came the pandemic.

Even as the pandemic presented her with the opportunity to pause, her impulse to look back was born from a desire to provide something to those who come. “I really wanted a memoir that kids could read and apply,” said Rivera, 90.. “It’s not so much a memoir as a chance for kids to realize that if they want this, they can have it — but they have to work really hard.”

Written with journalist Patrick Pacheco, “Chita: A Memoir” follows the life of the three-time Tony Award winner with clarity and lightheartedness. The Puerto Rican-American performer, who grew up in Washington, fondly remembers her first dance classes, her move to New York City to study at George Balanchine’s School of American Ballet, her breakout role as Anita in “Love Without Barriers” and her continued success on Broadway (18 roles in all).

Rivera, with her incisive and sensual agility, has been a regular presence on stage, ever since her Professional debut in 1952 as a featured dancer on the US tour of “Call Me Madam” until her last Broadway caravan in 2015 with “The Visit”. He has never gone more than three years without a major, regional or touring production, even when he raised his daughter with Tony Mordente, Lisa, although her birth delayed the London premiere of “Amor Sin Barreras” — and he continues to present his show of cabaret.

Aside from a hint of risqué in describing her love affairs and soft spot for Italian men, the book’s juiciest revelation might be that Rivera turned down playwright Arthur Laurents’ request to play Rose in the London premiere of “Gypsy.” in the early 1960s. At the time 30 years old, Rivera writes that she felt she was too young and distant from her inner “renegade” to play a domineering mother on stage.. That renegade emerges in the book as his alter ego, Dolores. (His birth name is Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero Anderson).

While Chita is the sweet one “who tries to put it all together, solve problems and likes to laugh,” she said, Dolores doesn’t hold back and gets her jobs. “She was the one who protected me,” Rivera said.

It’s Dolores who provides most of the book’s wit and shrugs off being passed over for film adaptations, even though she did originate the roles on stage. “They’re always winning Oscars for roles I’ve done, but that’s okay,” Rivera said, referring to a comment in the book about Rita Moreno and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ wins for “Amor Sin Barreras” and “Chicago.”

“I feel like you can’t replace the person originating a role,” he continued. “I say in my show: ‘Catherine, keep your Oscar, I’ll keep my swagger, which isn’t just anything,’ she said. “I would drag it out for as long as the first two rows would allow me.”

He recalled the ostinato—composer John Kander’s introduction to “All That Jazz” from “Chicago,” a seductive eight count that can go on forever—and how, as he performed it, he gazed intently at the audience and “just pulsed.”

“Every time you hear that ostinato, you think of ‘Jazz,’” he said. “And who sang ‘Jazz’? I”.

By: JUAN A. RAMÍREZ