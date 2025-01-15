During the COVID-19 pandemic, when half of humanity found ourselves confined at home, we had to take up free time that we had not had until then. But, locked within four walls, the options were limited, and this led us to spend a lot of time watching our social networks. On our screens we saw people baking bread, signing up for dance challenges and, surprise, doing squats and sit-ups on the bedroom floor.

The end of the quarantine returned us to our daily activities, and we put aside the pandemic ones. But the sport remained, and there was a kind of boom, materialized in the suggestions section of our social networks: how many profiles have appeared of trainers, sports coaches, ‘amazing’ people with spectacular physiques since then? ? And how many people do you know who, as a result of that moment, decided to join the gym?

The interest in a muscular physique has always been there, traditionally associated with men. But in recent years we are seeing a very significant change around the importance of playing sports. So much so that today it has become a measure of success, or an essential piece in the life of any person who wants to be considered a winner.

But is it really so important to have a body in which all the muscles there are are marked? Is it really worth the effort to get good biceps? Or is it just another imposition to make our lives more complicated on our path to perfection?









In the second episode of ‘The dilemma of (im)perfect bodies’ we are going to try to answer all these questions with the help of a nutritionist. Pablo Ojedawhich will explain to us whether or not it is worth doing sports, and why. We will also have the cultural historian Javier Moscoso, with whom we will briefly explore history to find out when it became fashionable to play sports. We will also chat with Sandra Padrino, better known on networks such as Sandrita PM. She is passionate about sports and wants to convince us that the weight room is also female territory.

And we will talk to Daniel Fezinfluencer and comedian. What does it have to do with all this? Well, it turns out that he received a message from a coach who offered to get him in shape and turn him into a ‘really successful’ person. To find out what her reaction was, you just have to listen to ‘The dilemma of (im)perfect bodies’.

