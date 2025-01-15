A few days ago, the actor Mel Gibson was recording a new episode of the controversial podcast Joe Rogan when he found out firsthand about the California fires and realized that his house was in one of the affected areas. “I was a little tense while we were talking because I knew my neighborhood was on fire. When I got home, in fact, it was no longer there,” he acknowledged in a subsequent interview for ‘Fox News’ the situation he faces now, when he recognizes that he does not give greater importance to the material losses that the fires have caused, contrary to what he thinks about the actions of the authorities. In the same program, the interpreter seemed frustrated and demanded answers to the disaster.

Works of art, photographs or books are some of the objects that the actor has lost, in addition to his home, from which he believes he can free himself from a worry, since he was in the process of fixing plumbing problems with which he wanted to remove the iron. to the matter but not without addressing the politicians with statements that left no one indifferent. “Apparently some people were asleep at work, mainly our politicians. That’s something they have to live with. The children are traumatized. Someone should answer for it. “Spend less on hair gel,” he said.

However, these incendiary statements are not the only ones that place the actor at the center of criticism. In the same Rogan podcast, Gibson dared to make claims about alternative therapies to treat cancer that have been alarming for oncologists due to the seriousness of taking them as true. In the format broadcast last week, the actor assured that he has total distrust of the pharmaceutical industry because three of his friends with cancer in the most advanced stage had managed to be cured with therapies that were out of the ordinary and proven.

In the space in which it is common to hear conversations with great media repercussions due to their opinionated nature, Mel declared that “I don’t believe that there is anything that affects humanity that does not have a natural cure. “I can’t prove it but I believe it.” Thus, he dared to affirm that alternative therapies “could cure cancer” and that unconventional medications would have benefits for the disease. In a few days, the podcast episode already exceeded 5 million views and a wave of criticism whose objective was to stop the impact of the statements by being able to be taken seriously.









Specifically, although Gibson did not clarify the type of cancer his acquaintances suffered from, he made reference to the drugs they used: two antiparasitics for veterinary use. Faced with this, the Canadian Society of Oncology has issued a statement to warn of the danger involved in the use of these substances, Ivermectin and Fenbedazol, as alternative cancer medicines. “Misinformation about cancer treatment is dangerous, cruel and irresponsible, and gives false hope to cancer patients and their loved ones,” the scientific institution said on its social networks, where they have also made it clear that there are currently treatments. effective and approved medications that have demonstrated the ability to stop the growth or proliferation of cancer cells. “Choosing alternative therapies can have serious consequences, such as the progression or worsening of the disease,” they made clear.

As reported by the ‘Infobae’ portal in conversation with an expert, of the drugs mentioned by Gibson “there is no scientific evidence, nor advanced phase 3 clinical trials, that demonstrate that ivermectin has any usefulness as a treatment for cancer.” . This is used to treat diseases caused by parasites and can even cause serious damage to people, according to the US Medicines Agency.