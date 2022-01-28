While most Brazilians started 2022 losing money in the financial market, there is an investment that is delivering exponential profits in record time, regardless of the good mood of the market. They are valuations of 63,563%, 133,233% and even higher than 800,000%.

And no, I’m not talking about the life of those who invest in shares, microcaps or even cryptocurrencies. but whose hunts and invests in so-called startups.

A ‘profession’ that It used to be exclusive to millionaires and billionaires known, but which today, in addition to being extremely accessible to any common investor – with R$ 1,000 you can already invest in a startup – is very profitable.

If you think that the richest people in the world make more money buying shares on the Stock Exchange, you are very wrong.

It is in this market that millionaires manage to become even more millionaires and even billionaires manage to become even more billionaires and, most importantly, this is where, starting today, you can also seek fortune in a short time by investing little money.

After all, the timing couldn’t be better. to enter this new ‘profession’. This is because the startup market is booming and the idea of make a fortune with disruptive companies in their early stages is gaining more and more followers.

Only the average return for those who invested in Brazilian startups that became unicorns right from the start is incredible 313,135%. You didn’t misread, on average, a startup turned unicorn multiplied the money invested by 3,131 times.

And if you found this a lot, know that there are cases that are far from this average. The most famous and recent of them you know: the Nubank.

In its first round of evaluation, Nubank was valued at ‘only’ US$5 million, which would give an approximate return of 829,900% from the first round to the IPO – this is a multiplication of more than 8 thousand times.

This means that you would need to invest a simple BRL 125 to have a chance of getting more than BRL 1,000,000 on your account today. I’m sure you wish you had ‘hunted’ this unicorn. Those who arrived ‘late’ to the party were not left behind either.

Little money invested here could turn into a lot in a short time. But,

With the increase in demand from ordinary people to invest in startups, the entry barrier has become extremely low – as I said, with just R$1,000 you can already become a shareholder of some startups in their first round.

Of course, there is no such thing as brigadeiro heaven in this market. As with any investment, investing in startups also has risks – but they are risks that are worth taking if you know what you are doing and invest a low amount, which does not compromise your standard of living, after all you don’t need much to earn a lot here.

Just remember that those who invested in Nubank back there managed to multiply their money by more than 83 times.

To improve, today there are several contents on the internet that help and assist ordinary people to take their first step in this lucrative universe. And the best part is that some of them are even free.

You are being invited to participate in the next round of ‘Shark Tank’; and you can be an angel investor of the next Brazilian unicorn with only R$ 1,000

as is the case of “investing in startups” – training that was created with the partnership between the largest analysis house in Brazil, Empiricus and Captable, a platform for investing in startups.

The goal from training is to help those interested in investing in this lucrative and asymmetrical market in a profitable and, above all, safe way.

Empiricus will provide all its knowledge in the area of ​​business analysis so that, in the end, students are fully capable of not only buying good startups, but also building a full and diversified portfolio with the possible next Brazilian unicorns.

Captable, on the other hand, will put all its know-how in startup acquisitions at the disposal of interested parties. After all, although it is a universe full of opportunities, there are great pitfalls.

That’s why the course will go through all the theoretical part of how to analyze a company, its partners and its operation, even in questions about legal care that you need to have before actually investing in a startup.

And don’t think you’re going to learn all this from a theorist on duty who has never really put his hands on this market.

On the contrary, among the teachers will be Pedro Englert. One of those responsible for helping to found XP and putting it in the spotlight of the financial market to the point of becoming today the largest brokerage in Brazil, worth much more than 1 billion dollars.

Now Englert has decided to go in search of the next brazilian unicorn and you can join him on this hunt. Since, in addition to teaching you all the theory necessary for you to analyze a startup, in the training, Pedro will invite students to participate in a live “Shark Tank”-style investment round together with him.

There will be 3 companies analyzed by Pedro in real time together with the students. At the end of the ‘sales pitch’ Englert and all interested parties will be able to decide whether or not they want to invest in startups. Remembering that you don’t need much, from R$ 1,000 you can become a member of the possible next Brazilian unicorn.

And those who decide to invest in any of the companies in this round will still have a financial aid of BRL 500 that will be given to students so that they can invest in some companies in this sector

The good news is that those interested will be able to get their hands dirty, taking the first step as of January 31 – and best of all, without paying anything for it. Then the first training class will be made available free for those who can participate of the event 100% online and 100% free trial that Captable is organizing.

That way, you can see if the content is really for you for free. And if so, you can earn BRL 500 throughout training to make your first investment in this very profitable universe.

Startup today, unicorn tomorrow

After all, Nubank is not the only startup case that enriched its first investors. He is just one example of many others. Nubank, iFood, Gympass, Stone, Quintoandar, 99Taxi are examples of the first Brazilian unicorn companies.

Those who invested some capital in these companies could multiply their money infinitely. And even after they became unicorns, the multiplication continued exponentially. Take the case of Stone, in her first round of funding she was valued at US$ 11 million.

In its debut on the stock exchange, the market value jumped to US$ 7 billion. This means an appreciation of 63,536.3%. In other words, it would be enough to invest R$ 1,500 in the company that has the number one followed by six zeros now in your bank account.

Rounds are over in just a few hours

But there’s only one problem that it’s good to make clear. Just as these companies show lightning growth, the rounds of attracting the main and most candidate unicorn nightclubs also fly by.

After all, nobody wants to miss the next ball the time they can pass the 1 billion dollar mark and make their investors rich.

Billionaires in record time: startups receive new rounds with increasingly shorter intervals

Source: Labs

That’s why you should prepare as much as possible before the rounds if you want to have any chance of hunting. the new ball of the time will be revealed from the 31st of January by Englert in the investment round. It’s true that there are still 11 days left for the date to arrive, but be careful.

The next unicorn hunting season is open: get 500 reais to invest

And it is exactly with the commitment to prepare you in the best possible way for the big day of the investment round, which may contain the next brazilian unicorn, that Empiricus and Captable have decided to release the first class completely for free on January 31st.

That way you can prepare for the big D-day and, who knows, walk away with a promising name for 2022.

The good news is that you can do this the best way. After all, if you decide to start training and invest in a startup, in addition to having all the support to make your first investment in this market, you will earn R$ 500 in cashback from your investment.

If whoever arrives first drinks clean water, in the financial market whoever arrives first gets rich. And you can be one of the pioneers of these companies from the 31st with R$ 500 in your pocket. Want to start 2022 by entering one of the most profitable markets in the world? Then the 31st class is for you.

