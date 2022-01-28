According to the British Autocar, the Austrian KTM would soon release a street version of the X-Bow GTX. The latter was developed as a trackday variant based on the GT2 racing version. Like those two track-oriented versions, the new road version would use the 2.5-litre five-cylinder from the Audi RS 3 Sportback, mated to a seven-speed sequential gearbox and a limited-slip differential.

But instead of 400 hp as in the five-door from Ingolstadt, the power could increase to 600 hp just like in the GT2 racer (the X-Bow GTX has 523). That bodes well for performance, when you know that a GT2 model doesn’t weigh much more than a ton, thanks to the monococque developed by specialist Dallara and finished in carbon fiber that weighs only 80 kilos. The road version may weigh a little more, but the weight-to-power ratio should still be staggering.

Quanta costa?

According to our colleagues at Autocar, the derivative would have its own body and would also be given its own name. Boarding would take place through a carbon fiber dome, similar to that of a fighter plane. So attention is guaranteed when you arrive at the place m’as-tu vu with this.

When this competitor for the Dallara Stradale or the BAC Mono will be available, it is not yet known, let alone how much it will cost. But to give you an idea: for an X-Bow GTX (with which you can only enjoy yourself on the track) you have lost about 230,000 euros…