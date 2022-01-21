There are midfielders, considered potential phenomena, who are going through a difficult time. This is the case of Tanguy Ndombele, 25 years old less than a month ago, who recently also trained alone in the Tottenham sports center, further confirmation of an almost separated situation at home. There are midfielders with a short contract, expiring in 2023: we are talking about Renato Sanches, an old Milan fan since he was at Bayern and who could be back in fashion. In June, there will be a year left for the end of his engagement with Lille, a renewal was proposed to him a few days ago but he has not yet given a satisfactory answer for his current club. The way forward may include a new Rossoneri raid for the summer, all the more so if in the meantime Kessie were to confirm her choice (now made) to leave on a free transfer. There is no shortage of opportunities in that sector of the pitch, we have to update Boubacar Kamara’s purse, expiring with the OM, especially after the recent and significant words of President Longoria. But the precedence goes to the movements at Tottenham, there is a jewel that no longer shines and that remains in the window only for the need to find a solution, perhaps within the next 10 days.