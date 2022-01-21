Al Ain (WAM) The Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural Center and Al Ain Distribution Company signed a memorandum of understanding within the activities of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.. within the framework of the efforts made by Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions. Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, while the memorandum was signed by Abdullah Ali Al Sheryani, General Manager for Al Ain Distribution Company. The agreement aims to prepare programs that contribute to providing solutions to preserve the environment and the climate in preparation for the active participation in the Climate Summit 2023. Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan inspected the pavilions of the countries and companies participating in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and learned about the various activities, events and projects that are being undertaken submit it. The “Environment and Climate Committee” was formed within the Shamma Muhammad Environmental Education Program at the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Center during January 2022 with the aim of promoting the steps taken by the United Arab Emirates with the acceleration of the world around us for more success and development in the field of awareness In preparation for enhancing the UAE’s global position, as it was chosen to hold the Climate Summit for the year 2023, which is the largest global conference that enhances the efforts of countries and governments in combating climate change, and maintaining a sustainable environment, which ultimately aims to preserve the environment surrounding humans in order to protect human existence. .



