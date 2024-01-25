A few days ago three videos went viral that record as a colombian who was the victim of an alleged robbery in the Madrid's Underground (Spain). In the video clips you can see how the woman confronts the men, while security personnel try to clarify what happened. The Colombian appeared and gave her version of how the events happened.

Perhaps, what caught the most attention in the videos is how the woman managed to get the alleged thieves to return her belongings, including a good amount of money.

The woman managed, with the help of the two security men of the means of transport, for the three subjects to show everything they had in their bags and pockets. She even got them to take off their shoes.

The three men denied having robbed the Colombian woman, but as they were searched, the victim's belongings began to appear.

“You stole from me, daring, I'm from Colombia, to steal from… (says profanities) I have to sweat the money so that you can come and steal it from me, where I don't see them, they steal from me. Look at my Colombian money, they don't leave without my rings,” the woman exclaimed.

'She is brave'

In one of the audiovisual pieces you can see the moment when the woman finds the Colombian money she was carrying from one of the alleged thieves.. It is evident that she was carrying 50 thousand peso bills.

“Take out everything you have, look, they had it, it had 120 euros and Colombian money, the money,” said the woman.

The three videos went viral on the social network X and netizens agreed that the woman He is “brave” by not letting himself be robbed and, furthermore, confronting the thieves.

Other passengers helped the Colombian to hold the subjects, as one of them tried to get off the subway and flee.

#ADMIRABLE. Brave Colombian surprised three so-called 'pickpockets' in the Madrid Metro and confronted them until they returned her money and belongings. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/y9bcVgxo8A — Colombia Oscura (@ColombiaOscura) January 22, 2024

What did the Colombian say?

In a video on the social network TikTok, the woman recounted what she experienced on the subway and explained her reaction.

Initially, the woman said that she was returning to Madrid after spending vacations in Colombia with her nine-year-old daughter. He said that he was on the subway with three suitcases, one weighing 23 kilos and the others weighing 10 kilos, and two backpacks, heading to Atocha station to take the train to Barcelona.

The Colombian woman said that the three “so-and-so”, as she called them, offered to help her carry the heaviest suitcases to get on the train. She admitted that she trusted them because they didn't look bad. However, when she saw that one of them began to search one of her backpacks, she reacted to not let herself be robbed.

“That's where I caught it, and the devil got on top of me and I went on top of him. That's where I started making a fuss about them, mija,” the woman said.

Although the woman claimed that some rings had also been stolen from her, the video does not refer to that issue.

