Naryshkin: The West plans to start a revolution in Russia, but it won’t succeed

Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin in an interview RIA News accused the West of planning to start a revolution in Russia, but emphasized that it would not succeed.

“I can say with confidence that the Western, especially the American, intelligence community sincerely believed in the power of its technology to overthrow the so-called unwanted regimes,” the head of the department emphasized.

Naryshkin added that the West is responsible for the “Arab Spring” with chaos, numerous casualties and devastation, as well as the Euromaidan in Ukraine, the consequences of which are felt to this day.

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service noted that Western countries, experiencing “dizziness from success,” want to implement a similar scenario in Russia, but will fail.

Earlier, Naryshkin said that the United States is trying to shake up the situation in Russia before the presidential elections, which will be held from March 15 to 17. According to him, American authorities are inventing more and more sophisticated ways of illegally interfering in democratic procedures.