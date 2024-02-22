The body of Liliana Resinovich he was exhumed and a second autopsy is now underway. The judge drew up 25 points which will have to be clarified with the new medical tests. First of all, it will be necessary to identify possible lesions on the body and then establish whether there is a possibility that it has been frozen. The case had been dismissed as a suicide, but the investigation into a probable crime has now been reopened. This is thanks to the family members, who never gave up.

Shortly before the exhumation, the friend Claudio Sterpin he left a note on the grave by Liliana Resinovich. What was written there? The man stated this in an interview with theHandle. It was wanted excuse with the 63-year-old for the vilification of her body. She was disturbed in her eternal sleep, but it was necessary because he, like the woman's family, wants to discover the truth.

I apologized to you for today's vilification, but I hope it is useful in getting to the truth.

The two men in Liliana Resinovich's life

After the disappearance of Liliana Resinovich, Claudio came forward saying he had a relationship with her. That morning he was waiting for her, the woman had decided to leave her husband Sebastiano to start a new life with him. However, the husband never believed Sterpin's words. Sebastiano reiterated several times that he had never known of his presence in his wife's life and that that relationship was only in Claudio's head:

Lili would have told me otherwise.

Liliana never arrived at Claudio's house, she disappeared and was found lifeless after 20 days in a thicket, with two black bags covering her feet and head. The family never believed in the hypothesis of the extreme gesture. The new autopsy could, finally, shed light on the truthafter more than two years.