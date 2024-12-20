Agents of the National Police of the Interpol Spain Office have transferred from Colombia the detainee in this country allegedly related to the attack against Alejo Vidal-Quadras in Madrid on November 9, 2023.

It is about Greg Oliver Higuerathe citizen of Venezuelan origin who was arrested in Colombia within the framework of the investigation by the General Information Commissariat (CGI) of the National Police when a search warrant was against him for a crime of terrorism in Spain.

The extradited to Spain He was the one who provided the motorcycle with which they escaped the perpetrators of the attack. Subsequently, he filed a complaint for the theft of the motorcycle to hinder the investigation, as reported by the general director of the Colombian National Police on his official account on the social network X.









On November 21, the judge of the National Court Santiago Pedraz ordered the provisional arrest of the last detainee for this attempted murder, which He was arrested in Pinos Puente (Granada) accused of providing the gun with which the attack against Alejo Vidal-Quadras, former PP and Vox politician, as well as former vice president of the European Parliament, was committed.

This last detainee in Granada was a Spanish man, 25 years old, who was allegedly part of the organized criminal group that carried out the attack. The investigation, which remains open, has already resulted in eight arrests.

In June, key arrest in the Netherlands

The key arrest occurred on June 19, when the Police confirmed that the perpetrator of the attack, Mehrez Ayari, a 37-year-old French citizen of Tunisian origin, who was wanted for being the person who shot in the street in the center of Madrid to Vidal-Quadras.

The fugitive was subject to an International Arrest Warrant issued by the National Court and for investigators his arrest was transcendental for the clarification of the attempted murder.

The arrest in Pinos Puente joins seven others previously recorded. On September 2, the Police reported the arrest of a man of Tunisian nationality, brother of the perpetrator of the attack suffered by Alejo Vidal-Quadras. He was accused of direct participation in planning and logistics of the attack.

The investigation determined that this Mehrez Ayari had multiple criminal records in France, his country of residence, as well as that on the day of the terrorist attack he covered his face with a motorcycle helmet before shooting Vidal-Quadras in the face at a short distance.

Order from Iran

After the arrest of Mehrez Ayari, investigation sources confirmed to Europa Press that the main hypothesis of the assassination attempt pointed to the participation of order from Iran from the Mocro Maffiaa powerful Dutch-Moroccan criminal organization on the radar of numerous European countries for its extreme violence.

Previously, on April 30, National Police agents arrested a woman also in the Netherlands for her alleged participation in the financing and preparation of the attack. The person under investigation is a Dutch national and was detained thanks to a European Arrest and Surrender Order (OEDE) issued by Spain.

In January, within the framework of police investigations, one of the alleged perpetrators of the murder attempt, a Venezuelan citizen with an international search warrant for a terrorism crime in Spain, was arrested on the Colombian border.

The investigation by the General Police Information Commissioner’s Office had previously led to the arrest of three other people in Spain. The National Court sent a person arrested in Lanjarón (Granada) – a Spanish citizen who converted to Islam in its Shiite aspect – to prison for attempted terrorist murder and released his partner, a woman of British origin, with precautionary measures, as well as to a third detainee in Fuengirola (Málaga).

Police investigation

The Police reported on November 24 that they were keeping several lines of investigation open after verifying that the attack was prepared “meticulously for weeks before the day of the events,” on November 9 in the center of Madrid in broad daylight. day, “carrying out surveillance on the victim, purchases of material for his execution and meetings in different parts of Spain.”

On February 23, Alejo Vidal-Quadras held a press conference in Madrid in which he recounted the “miracle” by which he saved his life. «I have no doubt that it was the Iranian regime», he said repeatedly, insisting on the so-called Iranian track.

In his appearance before the media at an event held at the Madrid Press Association, Vidal-Quadras warned that he would not give up “his whole life” in his support for the Iranian opposition and asked for stronger measures from the European Union, such as closing the embassies and expel the personnel that this country has deployed in the West.

Furthermore, he showed his confidence in the ongoing investigation in the National Court and in the investigations of the General Information Commissariat of the National Police, although recognizing that “it is not easy to establish the relationship between the detained hitmen and the Iranian regime.” “Hopefully; “I have all the trust and respect in the Spanish Justice system,” he emphasized.