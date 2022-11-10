After Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez took Cruz Azul in the middle of the tournament after the dismissal of Uruguayan coach Diego Aguirre, the renewal of the Mexican coach could become official this week.
The cement board will bet on the continuity of Gutiérrez, because in the days he was in charge of the team, a significant improvement was noted in the actions of the sky-blue team, and although they were eliminated in the quarterfinals against Rayados, the team showed improvement unlike the previous coaching staff.
The results guarantee the continuity of the technician, because he knew how to straighten the boat, since if he was eliminated he put the machine in playoff positions and then entered the group.
With several months to go, and with the confirmation of his first 2 reinforcements, it suggests that the board will support and endorse the ‘Potro’ project and that is why 2 more reinforcements are visualized, a forward and a central one.
This in order to give the technical direction the necessary tools so that as soon as the team reports to the preseason, they already have all the players at their disposal, avoiding the serious mistake of the last tournament where the signings arrived almost halfway through tournament.
Without a doubt, Gutiérrez earned the benefit of the doubt and the opportunity to continue in command of the Ferris wheel for Clausura 2023, since, with the preseason and reinforcements in a timely manner, perhaps the next tournament, Cruz Azul will return to the prominence you are looking for.
#details #renewal #Raúl #Potro #Gutiérrez
