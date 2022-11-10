In the same way that Madrid has been getting used to us in recent games. Slow, imprecise, thick, boring… Ancelotti’s men got the three points after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano on Monday, but the sensations they leave behind are those of a team that has little football and, above all, a lot of defensive fragility . Once again he conceded and there are already twelve games in which Real Madrid has conceded in LaLiga.
After a first half with a very slow circulation of the ball, it had to be Militao who appeared to put the first in the light. It couldn’t have been any other way. Lateral center after a corner and header from the Brazilian who finished off alone. The occasions of attack shone by the absence of him, and the few that there were, they did not enter. Valverde had no luck from the penalty spot and the ball went over the crossbar, and Modric alone in the small area and with an empty goal did not manage to score either. The never seen.
Given that neither of the two midfielders converted their chances and that Vinicius and Rodrygo were more protesting than playing football, Toni Kroos had to appear with a sensational instep strike from the edge of the area to put the 2- 0. His game was sublime. He was not against Rayo Vallecano and the team noticed him a lot. It is very easy for any coach in the world to have the German in his ranks. He is a perfect machine to play easy football. Madrid goes to the World Cup as second classified, just two points behind Barcelona.
