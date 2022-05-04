Al-Gharib was born in February 1956 in Al-Ahsa Governorate in the Eastern Province. His acting career came with the series (The Abu Kalash Family) directed by Radwan Abdullah in 1988.

He participated in more than 80 Saudi and Gulf television dramas, most notably the series (Tash Ma Tash), (Eyal Saber), (People of Al-Deira), (The Map of Umm Rakan), (Oh, you hurt, you disappoint), (the most difficult decision) and (Paddles of Hope). And (Days of Mirage).

Al-Gharib presented a number of films, including (After Thursday), (Forty Years and a Night) and (The Silence of the Walls), in addition to his participation in the television program (Your Safety).

He won the Best Actor Award at the Gulf Theater Festival in 1996, and he represented Saudi Arabia in many theater festivals.