Bungie used its official website to respond to US Supreme Court plans to overturn the ruling Roe vs Wadesomething that would basically prevent women from having an abortion.

The studio behind Destiny he is absolutely against this decision, stating that if it happens it would be a severe blow to freedom in America but also to human rights. “At Bungie, we believe that everyone has the right to choose their own path and that freedom expresses itself in all aspects of life … Bungie is committed to protecting the freedom and privacy of our employees and supporting all employees affected by this decision.“.

“Defending reproductive choice and freedom isn’t a difficult decision to make, and Bungie remains committed to upholding these valuesThe study used her Twitter account to reaffirm its support for women’s rights.

Standing up for reproductive choice and liberty is not a difficult decision to make, and Bungie remains dedicated to upholding these values.https://t.co/zCjZZC2NkH pic.twitter.com/c0t4s4Xp1D – Bungie (@Bungie) May 4, 2022



Unfortunately, several users were quick to criticize Bungie, saying they shouldn’t get involved in political matters. However, Bungie’s Twitter manager responded to the criticism: “We chose a side and it wasn’t difficult. Our corporate values ​​exist beyond our games“was one of the answers.”We prefer to use our platform to make the world better for our employees and beyond” he has declared.

Source: The Gamer