The unions CC OO, UGT, Csif and Intersindical denounced this Monday that the departure of 12 technicians from the Ministry of the Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research, all belonging to the General Directorate of the Natural Environment, after the termination of their temporary contracts it will aggravate the delays in the environmental authorizations of the photovoltaic plant projects and will penalize the environmental management in the Community. The union organizations have been alerting for months about the end of the contracts of these interims, which are added to the departure last January of another 14 technicians.

Already on May 11, the unions held a meeting with the then recently appointed director, Juan María Vázquez, whose only point of the day was the lack of personnel in the three general environmental directorates and the foreseeable departure of interim personnel who finally produced now, at the end of the signed temporary contracts.

Since then, five interim workers have been incorporated, according to regional government sources, a figure that the unions consider insufficient. “We have spent years demanding that these positions, which are structural, stop being covered by chaining temporary contracts and that they become permanent positions,” adds the delegate of Public Services of Intesindical in the Region, Nacho Álvarez-Castellanos. “Neither the General Directorate of Public Function, nor the Ministry of Finance, nor the Ministry of the Environment, have done anything to consolidate these positions,” he says.

The unions emphasize that the general directorates of Environment, Natural Environment and Mar Menor drag “a deficit of personnel appropriate to their own profiles in environmental matters that causes entire offices to be left unassisted in the periods between contract and contract.”

Most of the people now laid off were hired at the time for a period of nine months “to carry out dozens of accumulated files on photovoltaic solar plant projects that require environmental impact assessment,” the unions explain. They recall that solar energy projects “involve billions of euros of investment for the Region of Murcia” that can be paralyzed due to lack of personnel. “The situation is chaotic,” says Francisco Saura, general secretary of the CC OO Autonomous Community sector. The Ministry, on the other hand, defends that this temporary departure will not entail “neglect or problems in the management of procedures or in environmental protection.”